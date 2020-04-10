Megill will likely earn a bullpen spot with the Cubs when the regular season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs selected Megill with a Rule 5 pick back in December, so they'll have to keep him on the big-league roster or waive him. MLB teams will likely operate with expanded bullpens to compensate for a compacted schedule, so Chicago will probably keep Megill around as a middle reliever.