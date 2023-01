Nittoli signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nittoli was recently let go by the Phillies after being removed from the 40-man roster, and it didn't take him long to latch on with a new team. The 32-year-old appeared in just two big-league games last season and had a 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 64:14 K:BB across 52 innings at the Triple-A level.