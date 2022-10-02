Miley (2-2) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Saturday against the Reds.

Miley hadn't pitched in a week due to oblique tightness, and he made his return in a relief role for the first time this season, working through two innings on just 12 pitches without allowing a hit or a walk. Injuries have limited the lefty to only 37 innings this year, though he's pitched well with a 3.16 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Miley will likely stick in a relief role in the last few days of the season, then aim to get healthy for a bigger workload in 2023.