Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Thursday

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Contreras came into the night with just four hits in his first 21 at-bats of the season, but maybe the three-hit performance will get him going. The young catcher should continue to get ample opportunities from the heart of Chicago's lineup.

