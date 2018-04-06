Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Thursday
Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Brewers.
Contreras came into the night with just four hits in his first 21 at-bats of the season, but maybe the three-hit performance will get him going. The young catcher should continue to get ample opportunities from the heart of Chicago's lineup.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: First day off of season•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely to bat cleanup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Showing rapport with Jon Lester•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Smacks home run in return to lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns Tuesday•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...