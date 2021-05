Contreras exited Friday's game against the Reds due to mild right thigh tightness, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Contreras hit a single in the fifth inning Friday, but he exited with a trainer once he reached first base. While the Cubs described his injury as minor, it's not clear whether Contreras will be forced to miss additional time. Prior to his departure, Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double.