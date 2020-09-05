Contreras went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and four total RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Contreras hit a two-run single in the first inning to open the scoring. He added an RBI single in the third and then went yard in the sixth to cap off a strong overall performance. Contreras has found his touch in September -- he's 8-for-17 (.471) with five RBI and six runs scored in his last four games. The 28-year-old is now slashing .234/.329/.411 with five homers, 17 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base through 37 contests overall.