Contreras (hand) will be the designated hitter and bat third on Tuesday versus the Phillies.

Contreras still isn't able to squeeze his catcher's mitt due to lingering soreness in his left hand and admits that "it does bother me to swing a little bit," per John Denton of MLB.com. However, he's feeling well enough to DH in this one and is hoping to be ready to catch by this weekend. Ivan Herrera is getting another start behind the plate Tuesday.