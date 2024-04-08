Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he's confident Contreras (hand) will be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Marmol also revealed that Contreras wasn't actually scratched from Monday's lineup, but rather he was never meant to be included in the lineup that was ultimately released. However, while he will sit out a fourth straight game with a sore left hand, it sounds like he should be ready to go Tuesday. Ivan Herrera is getting another start at catcher Monday.