Contreras (hand) has been scratched from the Cardinals' lineup Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Conteras had appeared set to return from a three-game absence with left hand soreness, but evidently he's still not quite ready. Consider him day-to-day still for the time being. Ivan Herrera will sub in again at catcher.
