Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

Contreras also struck out three times Wednesday, the third consecutive game he's done that. He'll likely be happy to put the Tigers in the rear-view mirror after going 1-for-13 with nine strikeouts during the three-game series in Detroit. That poor stretch has dropped Contreras to a .258/.373/.505 slash line on the year, and he's added five homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, eight doubles and a stolen base through 110 plate appearances. Contreras has caught four of the Cardinals' last six games, so it appears he's managing his lingering soreness from a left hand injury fairly well.