Cubs' Yu Darvish: Tosses six scoreless

Darvish threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.

This was arguably Darvish's best outing of the season, as it was the first time all year he didn't yield a run. Still, he wasn't rewarded with a win because the Cubs bullpen allowed a homer to tie the game in the eighth. Darvish will look to build upon this success, which he hasn't been able to do recently. He's yielded one run in an outing two times since the end of May but then followed that up with poor starts. Darvish is 2-4 with a 4.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 103 innings this season. He is set to make his next appearance against the Reds on Wednesday.