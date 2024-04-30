Darvish (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Reds, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish successfully fired a bullpen session Wednesday and will be activated from the IL when first eligible after missing time with neck tightness. He hasn't had his best stuff through his first five outings of the 2024 campaign, posting a 4.18 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 23.2 frames. Expect the Padres to officially activate Darvish closer to first pitch.