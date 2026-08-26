Darvish (elbow) threw a bullpen session at Petco Park on Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's the second time Darvish has thrown off the mound since he underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow last October. The 40-year-old is not expected to pitch in 2026, and he remains undecided on continuing his baseball career, but he will continue rehabbing as he leaves open the possibility of pitching in 2027. Darvish has two years and $30 million remaining on contract with the Padres after this season.