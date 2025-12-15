Darvish (elbow) said Monday that he's unsure whether he will continue his baseball career after completing rehab for his November UCL repair with an internal brace and flexor tendon surgery, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish will miss the entire 2026 season and will be 40 years old heading into the 2027 campaign. He's owed $30 million between 2027 and 2028, so while he has financial incentive to continue pitching, the right-hander is currently focused on his rehab and will make a decision about his playing career at a later date. Darvish posted a 5.38 ERA and 68:19 K:BB over 72 regular-season innings covering 15 starts for the Padres in 2025.