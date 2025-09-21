Darvish didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was a rather disappointing that Darvish wasn't able to work deeper into the game, and he's now failed to pitch at least six innings in five consecutive starts. The veteran right-hander was removed from the outing after throwing only 78 pitches, but it's possible the Padres are being cautious about his workload with the postseason on the horizon. Darvish's 5.51 ERA is set to be a career worst, though he does have a strong 1.15 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB across 67 frames. His final appearance of the regular season is slated for next weekend against Arizona.