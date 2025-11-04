Darvish will miss the 2026 season following a right elbow UCL repair with an internal brace and flexor tendon surgery on Oct. 29.

Darvish has missed time each of the last three seasons with elbow issues, having been limited to 72 regular-season innings in 2025. It's unclear how long he's been pitching with UCL damage, but the decision was finally made to have surgery on the elbow. It's the second UCL repair for Darvish, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2015. Darvish turned 39 in August, but he intends to rehab and return to the Padres for the 2027 season.