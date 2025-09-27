Darvish (5-5) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Diamondbacks.

Darvish allowed solo home runs to Ketel Marte and Jake McCarthy. September saw steady performances from Darvish, who allowed 14 runs (13 earned) over 24.1 innings while adding a 26:4 K:BB across his five starts this month. The right-hander ended the regular season with a 5.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 68:19 K:BB through 72 innings over 15 starts. At this time, it's not clear how he'll be deployed in the postseason.