Darvish (elbow) is considering retiring from professional baseball, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Darvish is slated to earn $46 million over the next three years, but after undergoing UCL repair surgery in November that will cause him to miss all of 2026, the 39-year-old's future in MLB is uncertain. Injuries have limited him to just 31 big-league starts over the past two seasons, during which he's turned in a 4.28 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 153.2 total innings.