Darvish (4-5) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five-plus innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Darvish had a sharp start through five frames, but he put on a pair of runners in the sixth, and Jeremiah Estrada wasn't able to prevent them from scoring. It was still a positive, as Darvish earned his first win since Aug. 22 versus the Dodgers, though he's allowed at least three runs in five of his last six outings. Darvish is at a 5.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB through 62.1 innings across 13 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be a road start versus the White Sox.