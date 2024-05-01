Darvish (1-1) grabbed a win over the Reds on Tuesday, tossing five shutout innings while allowing just three hits in the outing. He struck three and did not walk a batter.

Darvish was finally able to pick up his first win of the season and help the Padres end a five-game losing streak. Tuesday was his first shutout effort since July 29 of last year. He was efficient, needing 70 pitches to get through five while inducing a bunch of weak contact. His strikeout numbers remain low in comparison to his career numbers, as he's now struck out three or fewer batters in three of his six starts so far. Still, Tuesday's outing was exactly what the Padres needed out of him, and he'll take a 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB into his next outing, which projects to be against the Cubs at the beginning of next week.