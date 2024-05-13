Darvish (3-1) earned the win over the Dodgers on Sunday after firing seven shutout innings and allowing just two hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

Darvish extended his scoreless innings streak to 17 innings in another dominant outing since returning from the injured list April 30. He retired the first 14 hitters he faced in order until walking Andy Pages with two outs in the fifth. Darvish generated an excellent 19 whiffs and tied his season high with seven strikeouts. The 37-year-old owns a 2.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB in 40.2 innings and lines up for another tough task against Atlanta his next time out.