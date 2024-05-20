Darvish (4-1) got the win over Atlanta on Sunday night, throwing seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and a walk. He struck out nine.

Darvish continued his excellent run since returning from the injured list April 30 and is now up to 25 straight scoreless innings, having last given up a run April 14. He had one instance with facing runners in scoring position and that was after a first inning double by Marcell Ozuna. He ended his night by retiring the last 13 batters he faced in order and generated a season-high nine strikeouts while getting 14 whiffs on 99 pitches. Darvish also picked up career win No. 200 and will take an excellent 2.08 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB into his next start, which lines up to be against the Yankees during a weekend series.