Darvish was removed from his start Wednesday against the Marlins due to left hamstring tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish was pulled after three innings Wednesday, during which he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two batters. Manager Mike Shildt said the right-hander is undergoing imaging, and the Padres should offer an update on his status once the results come back.