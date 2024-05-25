Darvish (4-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Yankees.

Darvish was done in by the long ball -- the Yankees teed off for four home runs against him, three of which came in the third inning. Prior to Friday, Darvish had allowed just two homers across his first nine starts of the season. It was a jarring end to his 24-inning scoreless streak, which coincided with a four-start winning streak. Even after this dud, the right-hander has a 3.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB over 53.1 innings across 10 starts. Darvish will look to keep the ball down in his next start, which is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Marlins.