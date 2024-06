Darvish (groin) threw a bullpen session Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish simulated three innings in the session, tossing 60 pitches. The veteran hurler said before throwing the bullpen that he expects the session to be sufficient ramp-up to allow him to return to the Padres' rotation without a rehab assignment. Per Acee, Darvish could start a game during San Diego's homestand against Milwaukee that begins next Thursday.