The Padres are still evaluating Darvish's left hamstring injury and have not ruled out him making his next scheduled start Tuesday versus the Angels, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish had to be lifted from Wednesday's outing against the Marlins after his hamstring tightened up on him. While it's a good sign he hasn't been placed on the 10-day injured list yet, no final determination has been made regarding his status for his next turn or a possible IL stint. More clarity on Darvish's situation should be available in the coming days.