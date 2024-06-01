The Padres placed Darvish on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left groin strain.

Darvish had to make an early exit from his start Wednesday against Miami due to hamstring problems, but the issue appears to instead be groin-related. His move to the IL is backdated to Thursday, allowing him to be eligible to return June 14. He will be joined by fellow starter Joe Musgrove (elbow) on the injured list while Randy Vasquez and Logan Gillaspie come up from Triple-A El Paso to take their places.