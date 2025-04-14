Darvish (elbow) has been playing long toss out to 180 feet, but he's likely at least three weeks away from being activated off the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish landed on the 15-day injured list in late March due to right elbow inflammation. The veteran hurler threw 11 pitches to a catcher standing up in the bullpen at less-than-full intensity Saturday, per Talking Friars, so he at least seems to be making some progress, but it doesn't appear that he's close to seeing game action. Acee suggests that Darvish will need multiple bullpen sessions and a minimum of two minor-league rehab appearances before he's able to join San Diego's rotation, putting his earliest possible return date in early May.