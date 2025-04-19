Darvish (elbow) is expected to throw a higher-intensity bullpen session this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Darvish has been throwing off the bullpen mound recently, Acee compared those sessions to "glorified games of catch" due to their low intensity. However, the veteran hurler is expected to throw at closer to full intensity this weekend, which should give San Diego a better indication of how far away he is from a return. Acee suggests that Darvish will likely need at least three or four bullpen sessions before he's able to face live hitters and adds that the right-hander probably won't be ready to pitch in big-league games until late May or early June.