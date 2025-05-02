Darvish (elbow) is likely still several weeks away from his 2025 Padres debut, but he could be activated from the IL in late May, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish most recently threw a bullpen session, which included a "heavier dose of breaking pitches," last Friday. He's been purposely tracked for a "slow, steady progression," though he may be ready to face live hitters in the near future. Cassavell notes that San Diego's schedule becomes tighter in late May and early June, which may be the impetus for Darvish's activation sometime during that span.