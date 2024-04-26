Darvish (neck) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Darvish's bullpen session marked his first time throwing off a mound since he landed on the 15-day injured list April 17 with neck tightness. Padres manager Mike Shildt indicated that Darvish wasn't throwing with full effort, saying the right-hander "was on the gas, but didn't have it to the floor." Darvish will likely require at least one or two more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters and then perhaps heading out on a rehab assignment. There's no clear timetable yet for his potential return to San Diego's rotation.