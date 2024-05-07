Darvish (2-1) yielded three hits and a walk over five shutout frames Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Cubs.

Darvish scattered baserunners throughout his outing but ultimately kept the Cubs quiet for five innings. He was 0-1 with a 4.18 ERA before a brief stint on the injured list. Since returning, he's fired 10 shutout frames and dropped that number to 2.94 across seven starts. Darvish matched his season best with 15 swinging strikes, eight of which came via the slider. Darvish is in line for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers this weekend.