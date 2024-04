The Padres activated Darvish (neck) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Reds.

The veteran right-hander has been sidelined the past couple weeks with neck tightness, but he'll rejoin San Diego's rotation Tuesday after a minimum-length stay on the injured list. Darvish posted a 4.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 23.2 innings through his first five starts of the season, and he could have some minor workload limitations in his first outing back with the Friars.