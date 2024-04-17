The Padres placed Darvish on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with neck tightness.

San Diego had previously confirmed Darvish to make his sixth start of the season Saturday versus Toronto, but the veteran right-hander's neck injury might have cropped up during a recent throwing session. His placement on the IL is retroactive to Monday, so Darvish will be eligible for activation as soon as April 30. The Padres recalled reliever Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso to take Darvish's spot on the 26-man active roster, but it's not immediately clear whom San Diego might turn to when Darvish's turn in the rotation comes up this weekend.