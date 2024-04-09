Darvish pitched three innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

All of the damage on the scoreboard against Darvish came in the second inning, when he retired the first two batters he faced before allowing six straight Cubs to reach base in a four-run outburst. The veteran hurler was pulled after three frames with San Diego down 4-0, but a late Padres offensive surge took him off the hook for his second loss. Darvish logged a season-low three innings in the contest while giving up a season-high four runs, so it's safe to say that this was his worst outing of the campaign so far. He's still pitched pretty well overall though, as he holds a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through four starts covering 18.2 frames.