Darvish did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings.

All of the damage against Darvish came in the fourth inning after allowing an RBI single to Will Smith before Max Muncy brought him home with a two-run shot to right field. Outside of that, Darvish did not face much traffic on the bases, though he posted just seven whiffs on 92 pitches and has seen his strikeout numbers decrease in each start since he had seven March 28. The 37-year-old owns a 4.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 23.2 innings and will hope to pick up his first win of the year his next time out, which projects to be against the Blue Jays.