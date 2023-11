Hudson became a free agent Friday after being non-tendered by the Cardinals.

Hudson posted a 3.14 ERA over his first 249.2 major-league innings between 2018-21, but he's struggled to a 4.64 ERA in 221 innings since the beginning of the 2022 campaign while continuing to show diminishing fastball velocity. The 29-year-old right-hander had been projected to make about $3.7 million in 2024 via salary arbitration.