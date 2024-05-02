Hudson (0-5) took the loss against Miami on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.
It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Hudson, as he held the Marlins scoreless until they tagged him for two runs in the fifth inning. The right-hander returned to the mound for the sixth frame and was pulled with two men on base, falling one out shy of a quality start. Despite the loss, this was one of Hudson's better starts this season -- he came in having allowed at least three earned runs in four of his five outings. The veteran hurler is not an attractive fantasy target given his 5.93 ERA and 18:17 K:BB through 30.1 innings on the campaign.
