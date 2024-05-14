Hudson (1-6) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win Monday over the Padres.

Hudson lost six of his first seven starts with the Rockies, but he was able to get in the win column Monday. While this was a road start, he gave up multiple home runs for the first time this year -- Xander Bogaerts tagged him for a solo shot in the second inning and Jurickson Profar added a two-run blast in the sixth. Hudson is now at a 6.13 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:25 K:BB through 39.2 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.