Hudson allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Saturday.

Given the venue and opponent, it's a surprise that Hudson had arguably his best outing of the campaign. He pitched well enough to win, but the Rockies' bullpen melted down in the ninth inning to rob Hudson of his second victory on the year. The right-hander trimmed his ERA from 5.89 to 5.54 with a 1.59 WHIP and 28:28 K:BB over 50.1 innings over 10 starts this season. It doesn't get any easier for Hudson, who is projected to make his next start at Dodger Stadium.