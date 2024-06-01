Hudson (2-7) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over seven-plus innings in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Hudson allowed three baserunners through seven innings, but he put the first two batters aboard in the eighth, and one of them came around to score. This was Hudson's second quality start in a row, and he's achieved that against the Phillies and the Dodgers, the two best teams in the National League. It's too soon to say the right-hander has turned his season around, especially with Coors Field as his home park, but he's pitched well lately. Hudson has a 5.02 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 31:29 K:BB through 57.1 innings over 11 starts on the year. He's projected for a home start versus the Reds his next time out.