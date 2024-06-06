Hudson didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The Rockies jumped out to an early 4-0 lead behind Hudson, but the Reds would ultimately tie the game with a pair of two-run homers off the right-hander before he departed in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old Hudson had been pitching well coming into Wednesday, allowing just three runs over 13 innings in his previous two outings. Overall, he's 2-7 on the year with a 5.25 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:33 K:BB across 61.2 innings. Hudson will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week in Minnesota.