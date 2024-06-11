Hudson (2-8) took the loss Monday against the Twins, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out one.

Despite suffering his eighth loss, Hudson earned his fourth quality start of the season, marking the third in his last four appearances. Over those four outings, the Colorado right-hander has tossed a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB in 24 innings. Hudson now sports a 4.87 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 36:35 K:BB in 68.1 total innings this season. The 29-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Pirates at home this weekend.