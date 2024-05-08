Hudson (0-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Giants, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Hudson was all over the place Tuesday night, tying his season-high in walks while needing 95 pitches to complete 11 outs. The 29-year-old found a way to keep the Giants off the board for three innings before being tagged with four runs in the fourth. Hudson has given up at least four runs in four of his last five starts and is struggling to a 6.35 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 20:22 K:BB in 34 innings. He lines up for a daunting matchup at home against the Rangers over the weekend.