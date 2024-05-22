The Mariners released Keuchel on Monday.

It's not clear whether this was the Mariners' call or Keuchel exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract. The veteran left-hander made seven starts with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 4.74 ERA and 19:10 K:BB over 38 innings. Keuchel, 36, held a 5.97 ERA in 37.2 frames for the Twins in 2023.