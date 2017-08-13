Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits bench Sunday
Pollock is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Manager Torey Lovullo is making a habit of resting his veteran center fielder on Sundays, as this marks the fourth consecutive Sunday that Pollock will be withheld from the starting lineup. Gregor Blanco will take over in center field and bat eighth.
