Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Schedule loosely mapped out

Jones will begin training by taking batting practice and doing light baserunning drills, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones, who was signed by the Diamonbacks on Monday, will then work his way into games on the back fields before entering a Cactus League game. "We feel like we have plenty of time to get him ready for the start of the season," manager Torey Lovullo said. Jones is expected to play all three outfield positions. His primary position during his major-league career has been center field, which impacts how Lovullo plans to use Ketel Marte who had been expected to be the primary center fielder. However, Lovullo clarified Jones' impact on Marte, telling reporters that he sees Marte moving between center, second base and shortstop on a daily basis as needed or dictated by matchup.