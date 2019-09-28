Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches 18th save
Bradley allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.
Bradley allowed a leadoff single to Manuel Margot, but retired the next three batters in order to earn his 18th save of the year. In 66 appearances this year, Bradley has posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 87 strikeouts in 71.2 innings.
