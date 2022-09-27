Bradley (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Bradley hasn't appeared in a game since June 25 due to a fracture in his right elbow. He made four rehab appearances in Triple-A Salt Lake, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 5.2 innings of work. With the Angels out of the playoff picture, Bradley will simply be another bullpen arm to help the team across the finish line.
