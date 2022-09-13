Bradley (elbow) will start a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Salt Lake, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The plan is for Bradley to make three rehab appearances before rejoining the big-league bullpen. Bradley, who has been out since June 25, has a 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts and two saves in 18.2 innings across 21 appearances this season.

